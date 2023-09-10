Reader’s Opinion | The Food Agency knew how to prepare for the risk of bird flu in fur farms

The bird flu epidemic did not come as a complete surprise, but its extent was nevertheless surprising.

Peter Carlson wondered in his opinion piece (HS 7.9.) Activities of the Food Agency in managing the bird flu epidemic. Carlson asked whether the epidemic really came as a complete surprise to the authority, despite the corona experiences, what protective measures does the Food Agency require in fur farms and how are they monitored?

The Food Agency had recognized the risk of avian flu infection in fur farms, and the epidemic therefore did not come as a complete surprise. However, the extent of the bird flu epidemic that started in the summer was surprising. In addition, bird flu, which causes a serious disease in fur animals, has only been an animal disease that can be prevented by official measures from July 17, 2023.

Fur farms the level of disease protection is regulated on the basis of the Animal Diseases Act (76/2021) and the EU animal health regulations (regulation EU 2016/429). There are no detailed requirements for fur farms in these regulations. Therefore, fur farms have not been regularly monitored regarding the level of disease protection, although in connection with the animal protection inspections carried out on fur farms, some attention has also been paid to disease protection.

The evaluation of the level of disease protection belongs to all animal keepers, i.e. in this case fur breeders. However, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is now preparing detailed disease protection requirements for fur farms.

The Food Agency’s statement “procurement of shelters at animal shelters has been made easier”, refers to the special protective equipment used by workers when killing infected animals, not the availability of bird nets.

Pia Mäkelä

Janne Nieminen

senior managers

Food Agency

