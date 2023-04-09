Reader’s Opinion | The Finnish language is preserved and developed only by using it

The best way to cherish Finnish is to demand and use it in both local and digital services.

We we are creating our new language environment. We are becoming more and more international, including language, but at the same time we are shrinking the space of our own mother tongue.

Mother tongue is a person’s most important tool for work, thinking, communication, emotions, creativity and expression of identity. Therefore, it is important to ensure that Finnish can be used in all areas of the civilized language in Finland: in everyday services, in the media, dealing with authorities, in decision-making, in working life, and in education and teaching up to higher studies.

Responsibility for the Finnish language lies with the authorities and legislators, but also with universities and the business community, and with each of us who use the language.

The internationalization of science and business must not lead to their separation from Finnish society. In addition to training researchers, the universities’ task is to train experts for Finnish-speaking society.

To Finland those coming to work should be required to have Finnish language skills at all levels of working life and not just those coming to low-wage positions.

The responsibility for the Finnish language and also for the language learning of the new residents lies with each of us who know our mother tongue. The best way to cherish Finnish is to demand and use it in both local and digital services. We can also support those learning Finnish by speaking Finnish with them and not immediately changing the language to English, which many of them don’t even know.

“ When we use Finnish, we consider our society to be an equal and open democracy with a place for everyone.

The language is preserved and developed only by using it, and the language is not only learned in language courses, but in versatile interactions with those who already know Finnish. So let’s speak our own national mother tongue to the children, let’s speak it to each other and thus together keep Finland as a living Finno-Ugric language alongside other mother tongues spoken in our country. In addition, in terms of children’s language learning, it is important to encourage all parents to speak their own mother tongue to their children.

When we use at the same time, we consider Finland to be an equal and open democracy in which there is a place for everyone. A third of Finns do not know English. In addition to them, a large part of those immigrating to our country are becoming outsiders when our language community is becoming English. Finnish should not be changed to English where there is no real need for it and without thinking about the social consequences of language change.

“Yes, it hears the Finnish language, which understands everyone’s mind.”

Happy Finnish language and Agricola day.

Aila Nieminen

chairman

Marja-Stiina Suihko

vice chairman

Association of Kaleva women

