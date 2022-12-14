Reader’s Opinion | The Finnish Immigration Service is being reformed to provide better service

The immigration administration must be able to meet society’s needs with smooth and fair services.

The Immigration Office the action has sparked a lot of discussion after Helsingin Sanomat reported that the agency had rejected the Mongolian nurse’s application for an extension. The agency suspected the customer of presenting a fake account statement.

A clear mistake was made in the process, for which the agency has apologized to both the client and Finland. Although the decision was later changed, it is clear that the Immigration Office failed to handle the case. People must be able to trust the authorities and their actions.

Such incidents must not happen. Immigration is a necessary part of our country’s future, and for example there is already a dire shortage of care professionals. On the other hand, the number of those in need of protection will probably increase. The immigration administration must be able to meet society’s needs with smooth and fair services.

The Finnish Immigration Service will conduct an internal investigation into the case. The agency is already undergoing major reforms. In January, a new strategy will be published, which will reform not only the structures but also the management and control system as well as the operating culture. The goals are high-quality process management and customer orientation. In the future, for example, unclear situations will be clarified with the customer himself before making a decision.

“ The agency has already undergone many reforms.

The Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Labor and the Economy are the results managers of the Immigration Office. In results management, attention has long been paid to customer orientation, the simplification and shortening of permit procedures, and the quality of decisions, and the ministries support the agency’s change process in every way. Many reforms have already been made in the agency, and the processing times for work-based residence permits have already been shortened to the top international level in accordance with the government program. This work continues for all permit types.

The case is proof that there is also a real need for a comprehensive reform of the Aliens Act that promotes the immigration of labor and students. It is important that the reform also has the support of the next government. Preliminary work on reforming the law is underway in collaboration with the ministries.

An open discussion about decision-making regarding residence permits and the operations of the Finnish Immigration Service is good. Criticizing the authorities is a sign of a democratic society and also helps to develop activities.

Minna Hulkkonen

Director General, Head of Department, Ministry of the Interior

Sonja Hämäläinen

Director of Immigration, Ministry of Labor and the Economy

Ilkka Haahtela

Director General, Immigration Office

