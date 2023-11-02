Reader’s Opinion | The Finnish dance tradition should be cherished

Our cultural heritage will be too big a loss if we lose our club dance tradition.

My parents, who were born in the 1910s, did heavy physical work almost every weekday in their youth. On the weekends, they danced and danced. Few of the people of their generation were overweight, and their physical condition was good. Depression was not even talked about at that time.

In the youth of my own generation in the 1950s, people met, talked and danced at club houses. Tanhu groups used Volga taxis to delight the youth of the neighbors. The young people’s legs moved nimbly, and their minds remained fresh. After the last dance trip, you and your friends can already plan the next Saturday – and dances.

Now is different. Many adults don’t get exercise at work, and they don’t dance couple dances in their free time.

Three years ago, we had three music enthusiasts as our guests. One of them was born in Peru, two in Austria. As we spent the evening, our guests played and sang for our collective joy. At the end of the evening, we suggested that we dance now. To our surprise, the guests told us that they had not enjoyed any ballroom dancing.

At the request of the guests, we performed the couple dances we know. The guests took photos with their cell phones while we danced to humpa, yenka, waltz and tango. After all, we didn’t dare to present them with lattars.

Our cultural heritage it will be too great a loss if we lose our club dance tradition. In addition to comfortable exercise, we lose a natural way to meet another person, to be close to them for a couple of minutes, sometimes talking and then again moving to the rhythm of music with another person. After that, you can thank the other person for the time together. This tradition should also be offered to tourists visiting our country.

Erkki Kumpula

Ylitornio

