Reader’s Opinion | The financing and quality of education in the field of health and safety must be secured

High-quality health and safety services require high-level expertise and researched knowledge.

Social security industry the skills shortage started to be talked about decades ago. The extent of the skills shortage and its effects have been realized in the worst way, in such a way that citizens’ right to receive care has been jeopardized. The depth and effects of the nursing shortage are still not understood.

Responding to the skills shortage requires the development and improvement of education financing. Over the last decade, the funding of SOTE-related higher education has been cut at a record level. Degree-specific funding for nurses, public health nurses and social workers has dropped by as much as half in just over ten years: from more than 40,000 euros to less than 20,000 euros.

The new government program means an increasingly cold ride for universities of applied sciences. Government funding will fall during the new government term. Last year’s promised transfer of training allowances in the social security sector to the state is now inoculated as funding cuts.

Funding cuts threaten the high-quality organization of social security education. The competence produced by the AMK education must be at such a level that the graduate has the actual prerequisites to succeed in a demanding task in working life. During training, special attention should be paid to the fact that the teaching of vocational subjects and the related training are organized with professional skills and that their content is sufficiently versatile.

During internships, the teacher, the working life supervisor and the student must be able to interact closely. This requires sufficient investments from both education and working life.

The education must be attractive and must respond to the development of the task structure, division of work and competence requirements and management in the social and health sector. High-quality, effective and customer-oriented social security services require high-level expertise and researched knowledge.

Reasonable calls for distress have recently been made on behalf of public health and safety services. Sufficient social security funding must be secured in order to achieve the goals set for the operation of welfare areas. Achieving the goals also requires an investment in research and education, without which reforms and innovations cannot be born.

Elina Juntunen

CEO-Rector, Diakonia University of Applied Sciences

Millariikka Rytkönen

chairman, Tehy

