Reader’s Opinion | The financial situation of the family is clearly reflected in the wishes for children

The factors affecting children’s wishes are different for people who are well-off than for people who are not well-off.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper stated in his editorial (23.11.) that increasing the family size requires money. Our just-published study on the connections between livelihood experiences and well-being in families with babies confirms this. The data is the answers of almost 9,000 mothers.

Mother’s the assessment of their family’s financial situation is clearly connected to the wishes of mothers of one child for children. Almost 40 percent of mothers of one child living in a bad financial situation did not wish for more children or were unsure about it, but only one in four of those in a good financial situation thought so. About 70 percent of the mothers of several children did not wish for more children, and their wishes to have children had no connection with the family’s financial situation. This is explained by the fact that they said that the number of children in the family is already suitable more often than mothers of one child.

“ An uncertain work situation affects the decision to have children.

The financial situation of the family is also reflected in the reasons why mothers do not wish for more children or are unsure of their wish. The financial situation was a significant reason for half of the mothers who rated their financial situation as bad and for every fifth of the mothers who considered their livelihood to be moderate, but only for a few percent of the mothers who rated their financial situation as good. This was the case both in families with one and more children.

To financial insufficient support from society and an uncertain work situation related to the situation were factors that significantly influenced the decision to have a child in at least every fifth family in a bad financial situation, but only in a few percent of those in a good financial situation. Other factors, such as balancing studies or work and family, the desire to focus on work or studies, own or spouse’s health or relationship status, significantly influenced children’s wishes more than twice as often among mothers in poor than in good economic situations.

The study also shows that the factors that significantly affect children’s wishes are different for people who are well-off than for people who are not well-off, where factors related to the economy were emphasized. In addition, mothers who rated their financial situation as bad mentioned the most common obstacles to their desire to have children clearly more often than other mothers, with the exception of an appropriate number of children.

This one based on the research, those in a good financial situation clearly have fewer obstacles to fulfilling their wishes for children than those in a bad financial situation, whether it was mothers of one or more children. Livelihood experiences seem to be related to fertility. If you want to increase the birth rate, it is not wise to weaken the livelihood conditions for families with small children.

Minna Salmi

Doctor of Political Science, Visiting researcher

Department of Health and Welfare

