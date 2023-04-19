Reader’s Opinion | The fiber industry also needs a green transition

In terms of carbon sinks in fields, fiber hemp is a promising crop.

Mundane our life is based not only on bread but also on fiber. We wear clothes made from cotton grown in the tropics. We need tissues for our runny noses. We order food in cardboard packages. We read pulp-based newspapers.

For decades, Finnish industry has obtained fiber from forests and thinning trees. However, recent forest disputes have raised concerns about whether this green transition will provide enough raw material for our fiber industry.

In the industrial stage, the fiber is in the order of millimeters or centimeters. The fiber does not necessarily have to come from a ten-meter thinning tree. We get the raw material for fiber production not only from forest trees but also from annual crops in the fields. Fiber plants cultivated worldwide are cotton, flax, sisal, jute, kenaf and fiber hemp.

The most promising for Finnish agriculture is fiber hemp. It has adapted to our northern growing season in a special way.

In a sleepless night, the “internal clock” of fiber hemp goes haywire. The clock delays the flowering of fiber hemp for a larger seed yield. The flowering of fiber hemp is delayed until well into autumn. The seed does not have time to be born, but the fibrous stalk is born all the more.

“ Fiber hemp diversifies and strengthens our national economy.

An internal bias could lead to the local demise of that variety due to lack of seeds. This problem has been eliminated from EU agriculture in the 2020s with the cooperation of southern and northern countries. We get fiber hemp seed from farmers in southern EU countries, for example Hungary.

Fiber hemp has also adapted to the Finnish winter in a special way. The growth of the trunk continues until the snowfall. Winter snowstorms drop the leaves to the ground. Spring wilt dries the leafless shoots. After May Day, the hemp is ready to be harvested for the fiber industry.

Annual hemp, which stays green until the first snow, acts as a carbon sink throughout its growing season. A field block does not become a source of emissions with the warming of August, like cereal crops, for example. Fiber hemp is a promising crop for carbon sinks in fields.

Fiber hemp diversifies and strengthens our national economy. We have enough fallow fields to grow hemp.

A quick alternative is needed as a solution to the forest dispute that came with the green transition. The role of one-year fiber hemp is emphasized and the need for it grows strongly as the fiber industry develops in a new direction. Maybe new fiber factories don’t have to run into a shortage of raw materials.

Brother Pohjonen

Doctor of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences

Docent at the University of Helsinki

Kuusamo

