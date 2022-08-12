Reader’s Opinion | The ferry connection to Kruunuvuorenranta must continue during the autumn season

It’s not worth stopping what works.

Krunuvuorenrantan and Kauppatori ferry connection has been in operation throughout the summer. The connection has been very functional and has made it easier for thousands of residents of the area to travel for work and leisure time. The area of ​​Kruunuvuorenranta is growing rapidly, new residents are constantly moving to the area, and the traffic renovations of Koirasaarenti and Laajasalonti make it difficult to travel in the area.

The ferry contract between JT-Line and the city is ending at the end of August. The city should quickly agree with the organizer of the ferry connection on the continuation of the connection even after August, so that the “ferry-free” time in the area remains as short as possible. It’s not worth stopping what works.

The matter is urgent, because the contract for the ferry connection ends in a few weeks. The city would now have the opportunity to show agility, which would genuinely facilitate the transportation connections of the residents of the Kruunuvuorenranta area by extending the ferry connection that is already in operation. The city could offer the operator of the connection, for example, a loss buffer or other carrots that could be used to keep the functioning connection open, if the profitability of the connection turns out to be weaker than earlier in the summer.

The city government outlined during Midsummer that the ferry connection between Kruunuvuorenranta and the city center will be implemented next year as an HSL connection. Design work will now start in August. I don’t think that continuing the current ferry service in the fall for a few months before the start of the HSL connection would be a cost issue for the city, when there is broad political support for the ferry connection. This would be a one-time investment in the transport connections of the new area of ​​the city and especially to facilitate commuting.

Niilo Toivonen

Kruunuvuorenranta, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.