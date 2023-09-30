Reader’s Opinion | The fells are a cultural landscape of reindeer husbandry

All kinds of human activity leave traces in nature, including reindeer husbandry.

Helsingin Sanomat in the story (2.9.) was told, how the lichens of the reindeer husbandry area and the threatened habitats of the fell areas are in poor condition. The main reason for this was presented in the story as too large numbers of reindeer and unsustainable grazing pressure. An ahistorical view ignores many essential issues.

Reindeer management the most significant changes to the environment and practices have been caused by the border closures between kingdoms and the paliskunta system in the 19th century. The natural grazing cycle crossing the borders of the kingdom was interrupted, which caused the reindeer to graze in the same areas all year round, whereas before the summer and winter pastures were clearly separated. Reindeer management, squeezed into the framework of the paliskunta system, had to adapt in many ways, and the adaptation has not ended.

Second a significant factor that influenced and influenced the state of reindeer pastures is power-based land use, which in its many forms has progressed after the world wars, disrupting the landscape of Lapland. The old natural forests of the northern climate and vegetation zone, which regenerate slowly, were cut down. The harnessing of water bodies drowned large areas under reservoirs. Decreasing grazing area increases grazing pressure in the remaining old forests, even if the number of reindeer decreases or remains the same.

Due to forest management, the forest structure has changed from old to young forests, to a mosaic of even-aged stands, logging areas and nurseries. Lichens have also decreased significantly in southern Finland, even though there are no reindeer there. So it’s no wonder that in an area where lichens are an important natural resource, the combined effects of forestry and reindeer husbandry shape reindeer husbandry practices and the overall picture of pastures in many ways.

Finland’s low fells and fell highlands are acutely threatened in a warming climate. Reindeer summer grazing maintains open growth areas that serve as a habitat for plants and animals typical of the fells. Summer grazing maintains greater diversity in nutrient-dense habitats. Open fell expanses reflect more sunlight back into space, which prevents light energy from turning into heat.

All kinds human activity leaves traces in nature, including reindeer husbandry. Our fell nature is the way it is today because of reindeer and reindeer management. Centuries and thousands of this coexistence between man and nature have shaped the fells into a cultural landscape of reindeer husbandry. Stronger traces follow the forest, energy and mining industries. Today, energy-based land use is progressing in the northern landscape as a green transition.

The history of the fell areas and the pressures created by society and climate change have together created the current situation. Only through this recognition and consideration can we start building the future.

Say Hast

special expert, Paliskuntai association

Lauri Oksanen

professor emeritus, University of Tromssa, University of Turku

Sari Stark

docent of plant ecology, Arctic Center, University of Lapland

Tiina Kolari

doctoral researcher, University of Eastern Finland

