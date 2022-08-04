Reader’s Opinion | The family leave reform is also an advantage for bilingual families

Is used to the fact that the mother is usually at home with the child during this first year of life, when the child’s language development also begins to slowly start. Unfortunately, in bilingual families, the child is comparatively more exposed to the language spoken by the parent at home, and thus this language often becomes more dominant.

Numerous studies have been able to demonstrate the benefits of bilingualism in, for example, future (working) life, learning foreign languages ​​and even intelligence. Bilingualism can be seen as a kind of wealth that not everyone has the opportunity to have.

The family leave reform enables both parents to be at home with the child for almost the same amount of time. In this way, the child is more equally exposed to both languages ​​spoken by the parent. Of course, it is the personal decision of each parent which language their child speaks, but the reform can be seen to facilitate language education, at least for those children whose parents want their child to be bilingual.

Sari Kupari

translator and interpreter, Vantaa

