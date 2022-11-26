Reader’s Opinion | The family leave reform did not promote equality

Promoting equality in working life requires that the development of the family leave system does not end with a complete reform, but that the number of days transferred to the other parent be reduced.

Government with the family leave reform, aimed for a more even distribution of leave and a more equal working life. After the first chapters were published (HS 24.11.) we can state that despite the seemingly radical reform, the effect on the functioning of families is not visible.

This is due to the fact that in families where leave is to be concentrated on the mother, the family leave reform did not change anything in practice. If the family remembers to transfer the maximum number of days off from the father’s quota to the mother, the mother’s earnings-related days off will be the same length as before the reform.

Quantitatively the days off taken by fathers will probably increase, because with the increase in fathers’ days off, there will be more days left to use even after the transfer, and they will continue to be taken in full in some families. This does not mean that a higher proportion of fathers actually take care of their children at home than before.

In terms of a more equal working life, a more equal distribution of caregiving responsibilities and equally shared family responsibilities after holidays are absolute prerequisites. If these are not realized, the government has failed in its goal.

Promoting equality in working life requires that the development of the family leave system does not end with a complete reform, but that the number of days transferred to the other parent be reduced. This must be taken into account in the future government’s program and the necessary changes must be made no later than when sufficient statistical information is available.

Kosti Hyyppä

specialist

Finnish economists

