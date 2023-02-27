Reader’s Opinion | The failure of the law reform is a huge setback for the Sámi community in Finland

The Sámi District Law has become an international burden for Finland.

Finland is known for its progressive human rights culture, high-level education and the Nordic welfare system. However, Finland has not been progressive regarding the rights of the indigenous people, which has already damaged the state’s reputation nationally and internationally.

Monitoring bodies of international human rights treaties have repeatedly stated that Finland violates human rights in matters concerning the electoral list of Sámi assemblies. In Finland, the Sámi assembly represents the cultural self-government of the Sámi people, but the political control of the indigenous people has been preserved by the Finnish government and the legal system – a conflict that is still waiting to be resolved.

Parliamentary the Sámi parliamentary bill that failed in the constitutional committee last Friday (February 24) would have corrected human rights violations, updated Finland’s outdated indigenous policy and supported the Sámi Truth and Reconciliation Commission started in 2021.

The bill would have strengthened the realization of the right to collective self-determination (so-called group identification) and the obligation of state authorities to negotiate with the Sámi. In addition, it would have made voting in the Sámi parliamentary elections easier.

The failure of the law reform is a huge setback for the Sámi community in Finland. Many Sámi activists have been working hard for a change in the law for more than a decade. So the matter is not new, although it has become more familiar to the general public only recently.

The Sami people have been globally and politically highly networked since the 1970s. The violations of rights concerning them are of interest to an increasingly wider public here and elsewhere.

When the Sámi assembly bill also failed in this government period, it can be expected that the Sámi’s mistrust of the state will deepen and the conflict between the indigenous people and the state will attract wider international interest. The undecidedness of the matter will ultimately be a burden on the next government as well as on Finland’s international reputation, while giving foreign countries political weapons.

European in terms of scale, Finland is one of the few countries where a group of people recognized as an indigenous people still lives. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Finnish government to ensure that the legislation concerning the Sami people is up-to-date and complies with international human rights treaties, as well as complying with the UN declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples.

The government of Sanna Marin (sd) is the third government in a row that has not found enough will to resolve the human rights dispute between the state and the Sámi people. It could be summed up in the question: Who, after all, should have the right to decide on the internal affairs of the Sámi people? From a moral and legal point of view, the Sami people themselves should have control.

Helga West

doctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

