Reader’s Opinion | The fading of the center of Helsinki is not a law of nature

Things can be changed, but it requires awareness of the problems.

Olli-Pekka Koljonen wrote (HS Opinion 1.5.), that the core of Helsinki is not dying and that it is only a question of its character changing from a shopping place to a meeting place.

I think the writing was internally contradictory. If you claim that the city center has lost its role as a shopping place, how can you at the same time claim that the centers established elsewhere, which meet people’s shopping needs, are a false assumption as the reason for the city center’s decline?

Part of the explanation is probably that Koljonen sees the new future of the city center as some kind of entertainment area and therefore underestimates the importance of commerce. Koljonen was referring to European standards here. Having spent a lot of time in European cities, I can tell you that shopping seems to be the number one entertainment, especially for families. In a good city, the center also forms the city’s identity, its everyday experience.

“ The starting point is that trade and culture support each other.

It is worrying if the fading of the city center is somehow seen as a natural development. Things can be changed, but it requires awareness of the problems. Elsewhere, for example in France, every effort is made to act in a counter-cyclical way: they want to prevent the city center from turning into a bar area framed by empty business premises by supporting brick-and-mortar stores and, in general, by recognizing the importance of a variety of businesses to the city center. The starting point is that trade and culture support each other. It is important to understand that service is at the core of a good goods business. At its best, it is a service business that is not found in shopping centers on ring roads.

My European view is also that since there is no permanent renovation like Helsinki anywhere in continental Europe, it must be some kind of systemic problem that should be looked into if you want a “comfortable and walkable urban space” from the center of Helsinki instead of bar area plans.

Harri Heikkilä

doctor of arts, head teacher of design

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.