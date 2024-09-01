Reader’s Opinion | The fact that the Paloheinä parking area has become a paid one is frustrating

Reader’s opinion|By adding connecting tracks, the people of Helsinki could have access to high-quality tracks right at home.

Fire hay and the fact that parking at other winter sports destinations becomes paid for frustrates the skiing community (HS 27.8.). Transporting ski equipment on the bus is inconvenient, and many have to drive to get to the slopes. That’s why the most popular destinations are running out of parking spaces, and the city’s solution is to change them to paid parking spaces.

Instead of making parking more difficult, why don’t we invest in more and more Helsinki residents being able to ski on high-quality slopes directly from their homes? By adding connecting trails to different residential areas in the trail network and also improving the maintenance of the quieter trails, the need for skiers to drive would be reduced and sports performance could start right at home.

Toni Pakarinen

Oulunkylä, Helsinki

