Reader’s Opinion | The explosive spread of artificial intelligence must be taken into account in government negotiations

text, artificial intelligence systems that produce images and sounds have spread like wildfire in recent months. Even those of us who have followed the industry for a long time have been surprised by the speed. The matter cannot be ignored in government negotiations.

The best example is the Open AI company’s Chat GPT chatbot, which reached one hundred million users in two months. This makes it the fastest adopted app in the world.

Technology giants such as Microsoft and Google are launching similar features as part of their search engines and tools that most of us use every day. Countless smaller companies have already built their own solutions based on general-purpose artificial intelligence models.

The turn at hand is quickly affecting the way we work, search and process information and produce content. The situation is comparable to when the first web browsers appeared in the mid-1990s and made the Internet a part of our everyday life, but the change is now happening at a multiple speed, and its effects can be even more revolutionary.

“ Instead of strategic work, the future government can directly take concrete actions.

A four-year election period is a really long time considering the pace at which machines are currently learning new abilities. That’s why the Säätytalo must already prepare for the issue and include it in the government program as necessary.

Previous governments have drawn up artificial intelligence strategies, most recently the Artificial Intelligence 4.0 program focused on the digital and green transition of industry. Instead of strategic work, the future government can directly take concrete actions.

Finland’s industrial competitiveness can be strengthened by bringing artificial intelligence to the core of products and services. It is necessary to ensure that we position ourselves on the crest of the ongoing wave of generative artificial intelligence. This requires significant public research and development funding for the development and application of artificial intelligence. Innovative research and development projects aimed at commercialization and their ecosystems are one way to target funding effectively.

Artificial intelligence also helps to solve problems in the public sector when used sensibly. Obstacles in legislation that slow down the movement of information and the automation of administrative decisions and services based on this must be dismantled. The matter must be expedited, especially in the social and health sector.

The risks of artificial intelligence must also be taken seriously. The European Union is currently preparing a regulation that aims to curb the disadvantages of artificial intelligence systems. As a pioneer of individual freedoms, human rights and digital society, Finland should also be at the forefront of building reliable, functionally reliable artificial intelligence that respects basic rights.

Jussi Herlin

vice chairman of the board, Kone oyj

chairman, Artificial Intelligence 4.0 program

Tero Ojanperä

chairman of the board and founding partner, Silo AI oy

