Reader’s Opinion | The expertise of pharmacists must be put to wider use

Calling the doctor frustrates and burdens both the customer, the doctor and the pharmacy staff.

Pharmacist Heljä Mäkinen brought (HS Opinion 7.8.) brought up an important perspective on how the expertise of pharmacy professionals is underutilized. The workload of doctors could be eased by making more extensive use of the skills of pharmacists and pharmacists.

However, strict legislation places many restrictions on the utilization of the expertise of pharmacy professionals. If, for example, the doctor has prescribed eye drops for the patient to be given in a pipette, but it would be easier for a patient with bad fingers to use eye drops in a bottle, the medicine must not be changed, even if the pharmacies have full expertise in this.

In such cases, the pharmacy staff always have to call the doctor separately and ask to change the medicinal form of the product. Calling frustrates and burdens both the customer, the doctor and the pharmacy staff. If the doctor cannot be reached, the treatment can also be delayed.

Highly trained pharmacy professionals would have the skills and knowledge to make this kind of drug exchange in the pharmacy without jeopardizing medication safety. This would save the working time of both doctors and pharmacies and make the implementation of medical treatments smoother.

Fortunately, the new government program has a record of clarifying the supply of prescription drugs. In order for drug treatments to become smoother and unnecessary work to be avoided in health care, the expertise of pharmacists should be put to much wider use. The Medicines Act should be amended in such a way that pharmacies would have the right to exchange the medicinal product for another medicinal product of the same package size, quantity and strength. The condition should be that the drug prescribed by the doctor, the dosage and the duration of the treatment do not change.

Streamlining the work of pharmacies like this would be a great benefit, especially now that drug availability problems have become more common.

Sonja Kallio

pharmaceutical manager (acting)

Pharmacists’ Association

