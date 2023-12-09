Reader’s Opinion | The experience of standing is important for both teachers and students

Students need experiences of competence, which do not consist so much of pleasure, but rather of persistent effort towards something perceived as meaningful.

The school changes at the level of the curriculum and teaching work, the lack of resources to meet the diverse needs of students, digitization and changes in the architecture of school facilities have been seen in the public debate during the autumn as the causes of both weakened learning results and “lost” work peace. Although the conclusions are not necessarily shared views, it is appropriate to think about how to restore trust in the school’s working methods and the achievement of work peace.

An important factor in school work is the experience of relevance and ability among both teachers and students. Interpretations of the pedagogical guidelines of the latest national curriculum and new school facilities have often required teachers to reshape their working methods and redefine their own role. If new methods of operation and approaches have not been known in advance and prepared for them in time, teacher training, continuing education and research have not had time to support teachers in an optimal way. The teacher’s perception of his own job description and experience of the meaning of the work and his own ability may have been fragmented, and support for building pedagogical thinking in line with the new challenges of teaching may have remained low.

Pupils also need experiences of competence, which do not consist so much of pleasure, but rather of persistent effort towards something perceived as meaningful. The school’s goal is to offer children and young people experiences and motivating tasks that help them discover their own gifts and interests. The teacher’s ability to observe and support all students and offer situational guidance must still be maintained.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly changing learning and knowledge perception and may reduce the effort required for certain tasks. It can enable differentiation and targeted support. However, it is still unclear how artificial intelligence can maintain motivation and produce meaningful, growth-leading experiences that take place between teacher and student.

With a research-based analysis of learning environments and interaction factors between teaching and learning and taking them into account in training and building environments, as well as joint planning, it is possible to prevent and correct a large part of the challenges that have been brought up.

Cape Crete

academy researcher, Jyväskylä

