Reader's Opinion | The expansion of regulation threatens young people's hobby activities and exercise opportunities

The regulations of the Consumer Protection Act are not suitable for association activities.

Job- and the working group of the Ministry of Economic Affairs is currently considering expanding the scope of the Consumer Safety Act to the basic activities of associations. At the time, when the current law was being prepared, a limitation was made, according to which it does not apply to associations when they offer services to their members in activities other than business activities. Now, completely unexpectedly, the ministry is considering abandoning this limitation.

Basically, we support a continuous review of the operating culture to ensure safety. However, the best way to improve the safety of youth work, physical activity or sports is by increasing the training and instructional materials of the operators – not by unnecessarily adjusting strict legal obligations.

Regulation and supervision related to voluntary work have already been significantly increased in recent years. However, funding for civil society actors has not increased to meet the new obligations. The new obligations presented now with their bureaucratic documentation requirements would probably prove to be too burdensome, at least for smaller associations and clubs. This would directly reduce the diversity and accessibility of young people's hobby activities and Finnish sports opportunities.

The regulations of the Consumer Protection Act are not suitable for association activities even on a principled level, because in the activities planned together by the membership, the members are not in the position of traditional consumers. The general interest activities of associations are so different from business activities in terms of their starting points, aspirations and other regulations that it is not sustainable to even try to harmonize the regulations aimed at them.

The proposed change would be, above all, a step towards narrowing the public benefit basis of NGO activity and democracy, which is a development that should definitely be avoided. It is good to remember that the euro invested in non-governmental organizations pays for itself sixfold when measuring the benefits the activity brings to society.

The proposal prepared in the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs is in blatant contradiction with the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) with the government program. In its program, the government is committed to lightening the extra regulation regarding organization and voluntary activities and to ensure that unnecessary bureaucracy is not an obstacle to the organization of activities or events of clubs and organizations. That is why we hope that the legal project will be abandoned as soon as possible.

Juuso Luomala

finance and administration director

Alliance, umbrella organization of the Finnish youth sector

Toni Ahva

social relations manager

Finnish Olympic Committee

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.