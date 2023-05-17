Reader’s Opinion | The Eurovision judges vote equalizes the competition

Simply voting by telephone was unfair to many countries.

In the year 2009 The judges’ voting returned to Eurovision has, despite its shortcomings, been good for the competition. Even small, “non-voting” visa countries can do well in the competition, when it’s not just about which country has the most citizens living in other visa countries (Albania and Poland), which country has the most like-minded neighboring countries (Scandinavia, the Balkans and the Baltics), or which country musical culture is generally held in high esteem (Italy).

In this year’s viz, the Finnish jury gave points to the performances it considered to be the best. Sweden didn’t get 12 points because it’s Sweden, but because, in the jury’s opinion, it was undeniably the best of the performances. The work of the Finnish jury is like a textbook example of how juries should work. Unfortunately, this is not always the case: juries have also often been accused of favoring neighboring countries, and fraud has also occurred.

Telephone voting, which was mainly used between 1998 and 2008, was unfair to many countries, and that’s why it was abandoned. The current system balances the differences due to the demography and geography of the countries, but also encourages making an overly polished mark, which is the weakness of the judges’ vote. However, for most of the competition’s history, between 1956 and 1997, the power has been practically entirely with the juries, and even this model certainly had its strengths and obvious weaknesses.

The Eurovision voting practices can and should be discussed. The current model is certainly not the best, but it still seems to balance the weaknesses of the two extremes and keep the tickling tension until the end. Finland may not have won the competition, but it won the hearts of Europe – so let’s be happy about it!

Mikael Nurminen

viusufani, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.