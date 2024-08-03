Reader’s Opinion | The EU must get more out of the bioeconomy

Reader’s opinion|The bioeconomy could play a greater role in the green transition and in increasing the EU’s competitiveness and added value.

Geopolitical tensions and the rapid economic development of China and the United States have weakened the EU’s competitiveness. The EU’s dependence on imported production inputs and raw materials is a growing risk to security of supply.

We need long-term solutions for breaking away from the fossil fuel economy, protecting diverse nature and adapting to climate change. In the bioeconomy could play a greater role in the green transition and in increasing the EU’s competitiveness and added value. The EU’s competitiveness largely depends on how well it succeeds in developing and commercializing innovative and sustainable solutions.

Chairman of the new EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has emphasized in its political policies the importance of strengthening competitiveness and continuing the green transition through, for example, research and innovation funding.

Woodland bio-based raw materials can partly replace fossil-based raw materials and produce highly processed high-value-added products from them in the EU. For example, wood can be processed into packaging, textile materials or even carbon fibers and medicines. The production volumes of these products are still low, but the added value is even higher.

Agriculture is the livelihood of millions of people in the EU. However, the European food system is heavily dependent on imports such as fertilizers. This should not be the case: according to studies, there is potential in the value chains of recycled fertilizers.

“ It is important to reduce dependence on fossil raw materials.

In terms of security of supply, it is important to reduce dependence on fossil raw materials and Russia. The EU should invest in energy and food security research and innovations to improve resilience and self-sufficiency. In addition, the development of strong regional ecosystems and their value chains is needed so that the main and side streams are effectively utilized.

Small-scale experiments should lead to industrial production and create high-quality, branded products along the entire value chain. New innovation activities and investments are needed.

Can the carbon dioxide economy soon be today? In this way, the capture, storage and utilization of carbon dioxide could significantly increase the added value produced by the forest sector for the national economy.

Bioeconomy must be sustainable in the future and must be an integral part of the EU’s industrial policy. It is time to integrate the goals of the bioeconomy, industrial and financial policy and to allocate funding to the realization of these goals.

There is hope in the bioeconomy, but energy is needed.

Johanna Kohl

research program director, biocircular economy

Natural Resources Center

