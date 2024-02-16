Reader's Opinion | The EU does not force Finland to intervene in wage differences

In Finland, it has been necessary to address wage differences without the EU for decades.

Emeritus Professor Niklas Bruun and emeritus professor Spring Nousiainen wrote how “the EU is forcing Finland to address the gender pay gap” (HS Vierakynä 12.2.). In their article, the professors discussed the EU's new salary transparency directive.

In reality, the EU does not bring this kind of compulsion to Finland. In Finland, it has been necessary to address wage differences without the EU for years. Since 1987, the Finnish Equality Act has prohibited employers from paying different wages for the same or equivalent work based on gender.

Since 2005, the Equality Act has made it mandatory to report salary differences annually and to intervene in any differences. An employee who suspects pay discrimination has been able to get his co-worker's salary information through the equality commissioner. Finland also meets the requirements of the new directive in sanctioning wage discrimination.

The professors' claim that a large part of the salary systems used in Finland would not meet the requirements of the directive is drastic. For example, no investigations have been conducted on the matter and not a single judgment has been given – the final content of the directive was decided in the EU only last year.

The directive may bring some additional help to the evaluation of work of equal value. In addition, it partially clarifies the content of the salary survey in companies with more than a hundred employees.

However, the salary transparency directive, as mentioned by the professors, cannot be considered “even a historical turning point” in Finland – thanks to our internationally progressive equality law and responsible collective bargaining.

Katja Leppänen

The Confederation of Business

