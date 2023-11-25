Reader’s Opinion | The ethical burden caused by political choices spills over into workplaces

The consequences of political choices must be seen and heard, and there should be a more in-depth social discussion about them than is currently the case.

Labor shortage and the problematic development of the population’s age structure seems to be discussed in the media almost every day. However, there is a gap in the discussion regarding the ethical burden.

The resourcing of services implemented with public funds and the targeting of cuts are political choices that are made with voting booths and buttons. However, the exhaustion experienced by employees and managers indicates that the ethical burden related to choices spills over to organizations that produce services.

Resource shortage has apparently already become a self-feeding cycle: the bigger it develops, the more working days are lost in the form of shorter working careers (absences due to illness, early retirements, transitions out of the industry), which further aggravates the lack of resources. The collective bargaining included in the arrangement also increases staff turnover and shapes the operations of organizations in the direction of short-term survival one day at a time.

Problems caused by a lack of resources are often presented to be solved by measures such as strengthening resilience and developing operations. However, in the case of ethical burden, such solutions are dumping the political level problem onto organizations. One must ask how the anxiety caused by difficult political choices can be kept where it belongs, and thus protect employees and managers from being overwhelmed. Organizations implementing difficult prioritization should have a strong feeling that the operation has the support of voters and decision-makers.

“ Managers seem to be under pressure to embellish their unit’s performance.

Political the consequences of the choices must be seen and heard, and there should be a more in-depth social discussion about them than is currently the case. However, managers at different levels seem to be under pressure to embellish their unit’s performance. If you talk about shortcomings in the production of critical or statutory services, you can easily be blamed yourself.

In order to avoid the self-feeding cycle of a lack of resources, we have to protect the message bearers when they say something that we as voters or decision-makers would rather not hear. There are many examples in history of organizations and systems that have collapsed when the sharp end refused to hear the bad news echoing from the field.

Vesa Talvitie

occupational health psychologist, PhD in psychology

Helsinki

