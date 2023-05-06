Reader’s Opinion | The era of vehicles that produce a lot of noise is over

It’s high time to set a clear limit on how much noise a means of transport can produce.

Jari Huhtala brought up (HS 28.4.) one of the remnants of our modern society that is falling away. It’s about means of transport that produce disturbing noise.

Noise has been researched as a factor that lowers thinking ability and productivity. It also leads to a decrease in concentration and learning ability and an increase in stress levels. Therefore, noise reduction may well be one of the most cost-effective ways to improve productivity and well-being. Stopping the sale of vehicles that cause a lot of noise does not cost society anything, because there are already low-noise alternatives for every need.

It’s high time to set a clear limit on how much noise a means of transport can produce. Raja would not comment on the technology used, but only on the noise nuisance it produces. You don’t even have to give up combustion engines because of the noise. Or have you ever been disturbed by the sound of a police motorcycle? Hardly, because the police have no need to make disturbing noise. Neither should anyone else.

The resistance in this matter is often based on not being aware of low-noise alternatives. Even water jets are now offered with almost silent electric options. I dare to promise that after trying one, you won’t miss a drop of old-fashioned noisy alarm clocks.

Tuukka Heikkilä

Nurmijärvi

