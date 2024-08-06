Reader’s Opinion | The equality of the neuro minority will not be realized

Reader’s opinion|Discrimination against the neuro-minority is so structural and unfortunately normalized that change for the better does not happen in an instant.

To the neuro minority include, among others, autistic people, ADHD people and touretics. We are about ten percent of the population, and we live in a discriminated position in our neuronormative society.

We are disabled in this society, but the disability services do not recognize the need for services due to our functional limitation and the barriers of society. In addition, political decisions that weaken the livelihood of those already in a weaker position will hit us hard. Many members of the neuro minority are poor, because living with a disability in this society is expensive, and our work ability often does not meet neuronormative expectations.

Society’s structures that discriminate against the neuro-minority and the disabled are a clear manifestation of our society’s ableism, the structural discrimination of the disabled. We who belong to the neuro minority – like other disabled people – face not only ableism but also disabilism, i.e. direct discrimination because of our neurotype or disability.

Institutional settings and psychiatric outpatient clinics, for example, do not have up-to-date information about autism and other neuro-minorities, which leads to systematic mistreatment of a large part of the population, intentionally or unintentionally. Lack of knowledge and ableism cause delays in diagnoses and support measures and direct mental and physical violence.

These discriminatory structures also extend beyond the social and health axis, for example to educational institutions, whose barriers cause a high proportion of neuro-minority youth among school dropouts and child welfare clients.

Discrimination against the neuro-minority is so structural and unfortunately normalized that change for the better does not happen in an instant. However, we will not give up. In recent years, a movement of young autistic activists has emerged in Finland, which demands equality for the neuro-minority in all aspects of life.

An example of this movement are the Autismiyhdistys PAUT ry and the Turku Region Autism and ADHD Association Aisti ry’s groups of young activists. The purpose of the groups is to push for equal rights and the realization of human rights, also for those of us who belong to the neuro minority, by means of civic activism.

Before the achievement of equal rights looming in the future, young activists create a safe space for us neuro-minority youth. For those of us who have felt like we don’t belong anywhere for decades.

Paula Hautaniemi

vice chairman

Autismiyhdistys PAUT ry’s Young Activists group

