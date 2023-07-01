Reader’s Opinion | The environmental problems of clothing can only be solved by reducing production

Consumption behavior must be changed.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news (HS 21.6.) About Aftonbladet’s report, which tells about the real fate of H&M’s recycled clothes. Reusable clothes ended up in different parts of the world, many of them probably as waste. Clothes around the world trips were made possible by fossil fuels.

At the same time, many who left their clothes in the collection probably bought new ones instead, perhaps encouraged by the discount coupon.

The system does not really change the textile industry and does not really reduce its environmental or social problems. At most, it makes the conscience of the wearer of western clothes green.

Clothes are produced at an ever-increasing pace, new ones are bought more often and used for a shorter period of time. The world is full of clothes that have been removed from the wardrobe but are completely usable, to the point of becoming a problem. However, there are also new, unused clothes that cannot be sold. A significant portion of all these clothes end up as world travelers and someone else’s waste problem.

Every piece of clothing should be a “credit garment” that we keep in active long-term use. Other clothes should not be made or bought. And when you buy clothes, recycled clothes are a more environmentally friendly purchase than new ones.

At the Capital Region recycling center, we do our best to find the best environmental solution for the clothes donated to us. We sell or give them free of charge to our customers in stores in the capital region and through the online store that are suitable for reuse. We deliver textiles that are unusable but suitable for material recycling to the disposal textile processing plant in Paimio. We send the rest to Vantaa’s waste power plant for energy recovery. We do not take clothes abroad.

Our solution is not the cheapest, but it is in line with our environmental promise and is transparent for the entire value chain.

A sustainable solution requires the entire chain from the raw material manufacturer and producer to the consumer. We will be happy if, in the future, even better quality and longer-lasting goods pass through us and other reuse operators, credit clothes that are looking for a new user. That’s why our motto is “Purchase carefully, invest in quality, reuse often”.

Anu Hakala

environmental expert

Seija Vennervirta

director of communications

Capital Region Recycling Center Oy

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.