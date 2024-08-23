Reader’s Opinion | The energy efficiency of Kumpula’s land swimming pool has been improved

Reader’s opinion|We have renewed the pool technology of in-ground swimming pools with more energy-efficient solutions and invested in in-ground swimming pool recycling and sorting.

Ritva Heikkinen (HS Opinion 9.8.) gave feedback about being on top of Kumpula’s outdoor lights in the morning when it’s bright.

The City of Helsinki’s binding goal is to combat climate change and environmental impacts through means such as the circular economy, resource efficiency and climate education. In terms of the city of Helsinki’s sports services, this practically means that the energy efficiency of Helsinki’s sports facilities and places is improved, and in addition, more energy-efficient equipment and machines that utilize alternative forms of energy are acquired.

In Kumpula’s land-based swimming pool, we are involved in the city’s energy-saving measures, and we have renewed the pool technology of the land-based swimming pools with more energy-efficient solutions and invested in the recycling and sorting of the land-based swimming pools. We have also changed the lights of the ground pools to less energy-consuming led lights and adjusted the lighting times of the lights. In the future, we will be able to adjust the lighting times of the lights in the outdoor area of ​​Kumpula’s land pool to suit the twilight situation.

Kara Koskinen

Kumpula’s land swimming pool team leader

City of Helsinki

