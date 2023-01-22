Reader’s Opinion | The elementary school has been mixed with continuous reforms

Administrative and political decision-makers have wanted to constantly make changes in the name of development.

When the school debate has started again and the results are only getting worse in an international comparison, I can state the following after going through the different phases of school development: Despite the results of Pisa, in Finland, we did not have time to believe in the strengths of our own school system, but the administrative and political decision-makers constantly wanted changes in the name of development. Many well-functioning practices were removed and the reforms came at such a close pace that the previous one was not even properly internalized, let alone implemented, when the next one was already being introduced.

The school officials were not consulted, the reforms stormed the school world out of control, and the school’s main mission, teaching and education, remained a side issue.

I believe that the lack of resources was not the main reason for the poor results then or now. Faith in one’s own competence has been taken away from schools by continuous attempts at reform. After this has continued for at least twenty years, we are in the current situation.

Irja-Leena Freund

principal, retired, Kauniainen

