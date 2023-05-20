Reader’s Opinion | The electricity tax for event sectors should be reduced without delay

Recreational- and event industries are the most energy-intensive industries in Finland. This comes as a surprise to many, and unfortunately it is reflected in the unfair treatment of sectors in energy taxation. A change is needed from the new government.

For example, in operations serving the performing arts, electricity costs took up about 12 percent and heating costs 11 percent of turnover already in 2019. The share of electricity costs is by far greater than in any other industry in Finland. In addition, among the nine most electricity-intensive sectors there are no fewer than five recreation and event industry categories. For example, in the industrial sectors that receive support for the electrification of energy-intensive industry, the share of electricity costs is between 0.03 percent and 4.2 percent.

The industry is still recovering from the corona crisis, and in addition, high inflation is reducing the purchasing power of consumers. When many event tickets are still priced and sold far in advance, the industry has only very limited opportunities to transfer high energy costs to ticket prices.

In spite of all this, the companies in the sector currently have to pay no less than 45 times higher electricity tax than industry, which is also problematic from the point of view of industry neutrality. In this situation, the industry needs and deserves solutions that improve growth and profitability from the state, and lowering the electricity tax is essential. Moving electricity-intensive recreation and event sectors to a lower electricity tax category would reduce the state’s tax revenues by an estimated 15 million euros per year.

A reduction in the electricity tax would support economic growth and employment. The event industry generates up to two and a half billion euros in turnover per year, and the new jobs of the 21st century have mainly been created in service industries. In addition, with a turnover of one million euros, service industries create a third more jobs than the average in the economy as a whole.

The tax reduction would also contribute to the industry’s responsibility, as the ability to invest in energy efficiency and renewable energy requires the company to have sufficient financial solvency. By calculating the electricity tax for the recreation and events sector, the industry’s international competitiveness and ability to invest in export and growth will also be improved.

The Finnish economy is constantly dominated by services, and there is still a lot of growth potential. However, service industries also need equal operating conditions in energy taxation. Therefore, the electricity tax in the electricity-intensive recreation and event sectors should be reduced without delay.

Sami Kerman

managing director

Event Industry Association

Mikko Paloneva

expert, Service industry employers Palta

