Reader’s Opinion | The effects of research-enterprise cooperation are extensive

Reader’s opinion|Through concrete cooperation, researchers understand the realities of the development work of companies and the boundary conditions of the practical application of research.

Riikka Heikinheimo and Risto Nieminen wrote (HS Opinion 13.8.) about the importance of research-enterprise cooperation in terms of Finland’s competitiveness and well-being. They stress that with the increase in public R&D funding, funding models that encourage genuine cooperation are key.

The Impact Foundation, established by the Finnish government in 2019, finances newly created high-risk research projects, where the researcher’s work in the company during the project is a prerequisite for funding. The collaboration produces scientific publications and inventions, but they are only the tip of the iceberg.

Based on the report published by the Impact Foundation this year examining the effectiveness of own funding, this kind of cooperation effectively promotes the transfer of knowledge between partners and strengthens the R&D expertise of companies and researchers. Through concrete cooperation, researchers understand the realities of the development work of companies and the boundary conditions of the practical application of research. At the same time, companies learn about research methods and gain access to the latest research information.

This enables the creation of a shared understanding between researchers and companies, which is a prerequisite for the development of new innovations. The cooperation also helps to identify future competence needs and develop teaching to meet these needs. In addition, close cooperation is an excellent way to integrate foreign researchers into Finnish society.

Cooperation, where researchers work as part of the company’s product development team, strengthens trust and improves the researchers’ chances of employment in the business world. Guaranteeing low-threshold funding for high-risk collaborative projects is an effective way to strengthen Finland’s R&D expertise and ensure that the skilled remain in Finland.

Outi Vanharanta

impact specialist

Petro Poutanen

managing director

Lauri Oksanen

chairman of the board

Impact Foundation

