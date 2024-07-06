Reader’s Opinion | The effectiveness of social services can be seen in people’s experiences

Reader’s opinion|Metrics and digital systems suitable for social care customer work would enhance and improve the quality of the service.

To the social security service system we urgently seek savings and efficiency. The danger is that impressive services or functions will flow down the drain along with the washing water. HS Guest pen (HS 17.6.) the experts called for a more systematic introduction of particularly effective methods. Demonstrating the effectiveness of the methods requires appropriate metrics. Unlike health care, in social care, such measures are only available and used to a limited extent.

The special feature of effectiveness assessment in social services is that the client’s need is built from many interacting factors and their own experience. The key is the accumulation of up-to-date and comparable information about the life situation of customers and customer groups, perceived well-being and changes in it. Without this kind of information, it is almost impossible to make recommendations about the services to be introduced or the gradation of services in social care. However, there would be a growing need for these.

In order for the accumulation of information and the demonstration of effectiveness to be possible, systematic information accumulated from customer events is needed. According to research, customers also want a regular survey of the situation. Without the development and implementation of digital services and systems, such accumulation of information or its utilization is not possible.

The client’s well-being survey meter should have such characteristics that it is as suitable as possible as part of the work done with the client. It does not consume too much time from the conversation between the client and the professional. When used correctly, the meter helps to get the word out, acts as a tool for the progress of the conversation, while also ensuring the quality of the service. At best, information can therefore be gathered in a customer-oriented and participatory way.

When thinking about savings and preparing recommendations, there should be comparable information about the effects and effectiveness of the services. In the social sector, it especially means information about people’s experiences.

We already have some easy, user-friendly and common metrics and digital systems suitable for social care customer work to find out the perceived well-being and the quality of services. It is worth using them now, because with the help of the collected information, it is not only possible to control the service system more efficiently, but also to offer even more impressive support to customers.

Reija Paananen

associate professor of social medicine

Sakari Kainulainen

docent of well-being research

Diakonia University of Applied Sciences

