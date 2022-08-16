Reader’s Opinion | The Early Childhood Education Act is not the cause of the teacher shortage

According to research, the commitment of social workers to kindergarten work was already weaker than those who completed teacher training even before the law reform.

Ida Mielityinen and Jenni Karsio offered social workers as a solution to the shortage of teachers in early childhood education (HS Mielipide 15.8.).

The law reform did not produce a shortage of teachers and did not deprive social workers of their qualifications. Social workers who graduated earlier retain their qualification permanently, and social workers in training receive their qualification until 2023.

If social workers were the solution, there would be no shortage of personnel. Social workers have been trained many times over compared to early childhood education teachers. However, the education opens up wide employment opportunities for them in social and health services, in their own field of work. Only some of those who have received a teacher’s qualification work in kindergartens. According to research, the commitment of social workers to kindergarten work was already weaker than those who completed teacher training even before the law reform.

in Finland early childhood education has been defined as part of the education and training system under the education administration, it is no longer social care. The staff of daycare centers consists of teachers, nannies and social workers. According to the law, at least one third of the staff must be early childhood education teachers. Early childhood education teacher positions require teacher training, nurse positions require a vocational school degree, and social worker positions require a university of applied sciences degree in social and health care.

Before the branch was transferred to the Ministry of Education and Culture, there were no studies on the training needs of early childhood education teachers. That’s why teachers were trained too little for decades, and the issue only started to be corrected in the 2010s. Correcting a distortion that has developed over a long period of time requires patience. The teacher shortage will not be solved by relaxing the eligibility criteria.

The model of two competing educations for the same task is not sustainable in terms of education policy or national economy. There is enough work for social workers in social and health services and also as social workers in early childhood education. For those who want to become an early childhood education teacher, there are flexible educational paths at universities. Previous studies shorten the study time, and it is possible to complete the education while working. Uniform and high-quality teacher training is the basis of the education system, which secures the child’s intact growth and learning path from early childhood education to basic education.

Nina Sajaniemi

professor, University of Eastern Finland

Eeva-Leena Onnismaa

university lecturer, University of Helsinki

