Reader’s Opinion | The durability of urban trees must be secured

Research according to the majority of carbon sequestration in the city of Helsinki takes place in parks, yards and street areas (HS 13.8.). Urban trees are important not only for carbon sequestration, but also for cooling and shading the local climate. They also provide important habitats for numerous species.

However, global warming threatens the health of urban trees, as drought and heat increase the stress on them. Every city dweller has been able to observe this phenomenon in dry growing seasons, dead branches and the sparseness of leaves or needles in the tree tops.

The densification of cities further increases the stress on urban trees and erodes their durability. The heat island phenomenon caused by buildings directly affects the drought stress experienced by trees, but this is often ignored in various calculations.

By increasing the crown coverage of urban trees, the heat island phenomenon can be weakened, heat and drought stress on trees and people can be reduced, and the city’s carbon sinks can be increased. Urban densification should not be done at the expense of urban trees in a world that is heating up at a record pace.

Samuli Junttila

reader

University of Eastern Finland

Juha Raisio

wood specialist

City of Helsinki

