The Finnish tango tradition should be cherished.

Seinäjoki At the beginning of the tango market in the 1980s, it was clear to everyone what the purpose of the competitions was: they were looking for the best tango interpreter. This year’s competition has drawn much more criticism than previous years. The spectators of the games are surprised by the decisions made by the judges about the winners and losers of the competition. Many of the songs performed by the contestants have originally been anything but tangos.

The organizing organization should now be able to define what the purpose of tango competitions is in the 2020s and a vision of where we are going. It would be fair to both the audience and the tango interpreters who are trying to compete.

Is true, that Pori Jazz doesn’t just play jazz and Ruisrock doesn’t just play rock. Do Tapsa beats only play Tapsa beats? However, those events already announce the lineup of performers in advance, so everyone knows what to expect.

Even before the pre-qualifications, the tango market should tell you what kind of royalty they are looking for. Does the traditional interpretation of tango solve the problem? Are you looking for versatile, luminous soloists for the dance stages? Is appearance and charisma important? How much advantage do you get if you are already known in the public? Some contestants also have a long-term professional or friendship relationship with the jury members. Is freezing a problem?

Finn tango is a great tradition that should be cherished. Young people should also get excited about it. This summer, a lot of young people have been seen dancing on stage thanks to the successful marketing of Tiktok and well-known artists, among other things. Many iskelmä singers of the past decades have received a new boost in the new versions of their songs by soloists of the young generation.

Should the format of the tango competitions also include rap musicians as a new element in the tango performances to share their views on the interlude of the Satumaa tango?

In previous years, tango royalty who have already accumulated a lot of performance experience and knowledge in the field of tango have been chosen as hosts of the games. They have the most credible qualifications to host pole vault competitions.

Now is to live the new time of the coming of the old tango. The listeners perk up their ears and squint their eyes and the tango dancers sing the greetings conveyed by the full moon’s glow back to their listeners. It is the direct line of the new connection of the red thread of the rod, which sensitizes the mind and softens the vibration of the soul!

Matti Hirvonen

retired, Nokia

