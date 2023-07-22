Reader’s Opinion | The driving culture in Helsinki needs to change

In Helsinki, cyclists are in constant danger of being run over by a car.

in Helsinki the cyclist is in constant danger of being hit by a car. I wrote down my experience of cycling in Helsinki for three consecutive days.

On the first day, I was cycling along Hämeentien’s bike lane, when unexpectedly the car driving next to me decided to pull into the bike lane in front of me. It was 40 cents that the car didn’t hit me. Behind us drove a police car, which stayed for a moment to think about the situation, but decided not to interfere in any way.

On the second day, I drove past the Vallila depot when the tram turned into the depot towards the sidewalk and bike path. I just managed to stop my bike without a full-on crash.

On the third day, a near-miss happened when I was riding the Hämeentien bike path again and a car driving in the adjacent lane turned directly in front of me at the intersection, despite the fact that the bike lane and crosswalk had a green light. A few hundred meters after the situation, I saw a young cyclist lying motionless on the ground next to the bike lane, blocked by ambulances.

It is completely intolerable that, according to the traffic rules, a cyclist is in constant danger of injury and death while cycling in Helsinki. How is it possible that cars and other traffic are not even able to take bikes into consideration as a form of transport?

Why do cars still constantly drive Hämeentie, even though it has turned into a public transport street? I recently went to Copenhagen, where the cycling went incredibly well. Adhering to the traffic rules was not life-threatening, but the cars took their turn.

Saila Kivelä

Helsinki

