Reader’s Opinion | The direction of Finland’s foreign policy has not changed

There are no grounds for the economic impoverishment of Finland brought about by NATO membership.

Matti Rintala pondered in his opinion piece Finland’s “new foreign policy” (HS 3.8.). The Paasikivi–Kekkonen line is a consequence of the Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact, in which the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany agreed on Finland’s inclusion in the Soviet Union’s front circle. This led to the winter and continuation wars, and the result of the lost wars was the Paasikivi–Kekkonen line. Without these wars, Finland would have had the fate of the Baltic countries or the countries of the Warsaw Pact.

The Paasikivi line and the Paasikivi–Kekkonen line must also be separated. Paasikivi’s line was to give in the necessary amount to save us from occupation, but Kekkonen’s line was to build “trust” beyond what was necessary. In the post-war period until the collapse of the Soviet Union, Finland was in an alliance with the dictatorial Soviet Union out of necessity, and it eventually became a narrative that it is good for us. However, this alliance was not the basis for the development of society, rather Finland became a Nordic welfare state despite the influence of the Soviet Union.

Finland the current foreign policy leadership has not changed the direction of Finland’s foreign policy. Membership of the Nordic Council, EFTA and ETY already in the 19th century was a logical development of Finland’s orientation towards the West, despite the Kremlin’s hesitation. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, EU membership was a logical step, and NATO membership the next natural step on this path.

Russia has itself defined the West as its enemy by trying to define its front lines again and by attacking Ukraine, first in 2014 and now again in February. Confidential relations with the Soviet Union used to be behind the scenes, but at the latest, Russia’s actions have shown that you cannot build anything really confidential with it.

There is no basis for Finland’s economic impoverishment brought about by NATO membership, and history has shown that, as a non-aligned Finland, it becomes a pawn of the great powers, as in the fall of 1939.

Jani Andelin

Yäyä

Read more: Finland’s changed foreign policy requires constant evaluation

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.