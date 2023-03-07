Reader’s Opinion | The digital transformation of literature can also be seen in libraries

The digitization of literature is not something that can be slowed down or controlled.

Study time services have changed the book market in Finland faster than perhaps anywhere else in the world, and no one denies the digital revolution in the book industry anymore. The growth is probably slowing down, but it is still faster in Finland than in Sweden. Book and publishing industry doctoral researcher Minna Castrén wrote about the possibilities and challenges of digitalization in Helsingin Sanomat on February 28.

Literary digitalization development is not something that can be slowed down or controlled. There will be changes in the value network and earning models of literature. However, this does not mean that writers should suffer – on the contrary. Content production has at least as much value as before. Content distribution is implemented on digital platforms with a different logic than in the physical world, and this change creates confusion.

“ There is no indication that the printed book will disappear in the future.

The importance of libraries is highlighted in all discussions. The role of libraries is changing. In the library of the future, place and services will be emphasized more than before, alongside the contents. Extending loan reimbursements to digital materials is an excellent thing, but the fact that the availability of e-materials for the library is significantly more limited than the availability of printed books has been left to a smaller discussion.

Libraries have the right to acquire as many printed books as they want for their collections, but the same does not apply to e-materials. Licenses for them are acquired from publishers using different license models. The loan compensation for e-materials that authors receive and the e-book collection available to customers depend on whether it was possible to obtain a book license from the library.

Printed the book enjoys very strong support in all circles. There is no indication that the printed book will disappear in the future. However, this does not mean that digital books should be restricted to protect the printed book. There is a strong demand for e- and audio books, and the task of the book industry is to create working business models that guarantee adequate compensation for all parties.

The legal obligation of libraries is to provide access to materials, information and cultural content and to maintain a versatile and renewing collection. Currently, libraries have challenges in fulfilling this obligation, but cooperation is a common interest of all operators in the book industry. We strongly believe that the industry will succeed in finding cooperation models that will overcome the challenges of the digital revolution.

Tommi Rissanen

doctor of economics, digital business expert

Anna Tuomikoski

master of philosophy, project specialist

E-library project

