Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Reader's Opinion | The digital support offered by the authorities and organizations is unknown

January 2, 2024
Many Finns do not know that the authorities have an obligation to provide support in the use of their own digital services.

Finns On average, people aged 16–89 have very good digital skills. In addition to good digital skills, Finns are a helpful people: 89 percent of Finns support their loved ones in digital matters.

Advising on digital issues has become part of everyday helping in human relationships: When everyday life is digitized, everyday helping is also digitized. The situation is certainly familiar to many of us.

Among the elderly, there are still many people with only weak or non-existent digital skills. The higher the age, the smaller part of the age group is digitally literate.

Finns are poorly familiar with the digital support offered by the authorities and the third sector. Only 65 percent of Finns were aware that the authorities have an obligation to provide support in the use of their own digital services. Many turn to ask their loved ones for help in dealing with the authorities as well.

Along with helping my own circle of friends and loved ones, I want to challenge all authorities and organizations that offer digital support, in cooperation with the Digital and Population Information Agency, to develop ways to increase the awareness of digital support.

Minna Piirainen

leading expert

Digital and Population Information Agency

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

