Reader’s Opinion | The difficult situation in health care is also reflected in social services

It wasn’t that the parent or parents didn’t want to act in the best interest of the baby, but that they simply didn’t have enough information.

Present summer has been extremely stressful for healthcare professionals. Helsingin Sanomat (August 3) reported both about the workload of the emergency rooms that Husin midwives from a difficult work situation.

In health care, it has been confirmed by the employees that handling one crisis with, for example, the contract salary of on-call workers does not alone eliminate health care problems, but the challenges are chained together. One node in the chain prevents smooth operation in many other areas as well.

The burden on health care can also be seen in social services. This summer, in Espoo’s family welfare work, we have supported especially many parents who have come home from the maternity hospital with completely insufficient information and without any concrete lessons regarding newborn care. Midwife states In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, professionals have to make risky decisions. “Sometimes it has felt terrible to discharge the patient and just hope for the best, that nothing happens.”

Our The opinion of the social care professionals of Espoo’s family social work is that families discharged from the maternity hospital with weak skills do not fare well. In our experience, the weak capacity to respond to the baby’s needs and uncertainty about one’s own care ability have led to neglecting the baby’s care at worst. In these families of ours, it has not been a matter of the parent or parents not wanting to act in the best interest of the baby, but simply that they have not had enough information. Inadequate support in the early stages of a new life has far-reaching consequences. Creating an attachment relationship is more challenging if the parents constantly feel that they are not enough for their baby. Parents may even wonder if they should be parents at all.

In family and social services, we do our part to help families in different life situations. However, we hope that everyone will consider ways to improve the healthcare situation with long-lasting solutions. If customers and patients don’t get support from the right place at the right time, the problems are often repeated, not to mention the distress of the people.

