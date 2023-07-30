Reader’s Opinion | The development of health care requires bold decisions

Centralizing primary healthcare in large units is a purely Finnish practice. Several EU countries decentralize their primary health care to general practitioners and family doctors.

Our healthcare there is plenty to criticize and correct in the organization, both in the opinion of industry professionals and politicians. It is difficult to understand that in Finland with a small population, there is a need for twenty social security regions, where a large and bureaucratic administrative system is built without it producing added value for the patients.

There are about 22,000 doctors in Finland today, which is a lot by European standards. Still, there is talk of a shortage of doctors. There is a lack of doctors or positions in public health care, basic education, specialized training and research. This year, 770 medical students will start their studies, which is more than ever before. At least a hundred of them are graduated from abroad every year.

Mere increasing the number of doctors is a bad medicine, unless the content and organization of the work is developed. It will not help the acute shortage of doctors in public health care, because the effects will come years later. Increasing the starting places of medical faculties also lowers the quality of teaching, if the necessary resources are not increased at the same time. Quantity does not replace quality.

This tends to be forgotten in the juupas-eipäs discussion between different parties. Medical bachelor’s education requires money, clinical teachers, teaching nurses and, above all, teaching patients. More trainer positions are also needed for specialist medical training. No one wants doctors with poor manual or interpersonal skills.

Educated there is currently a severe shortage of nursing staff, so the crisis will not be solved by transferring doctors’ jobs to them. Instead, the goal should be well-organized work where professionals can focus on their core competencies. For example, in patient information systems, digitization should improve work efficiency. However, new patient information systems such as Apotti have significantly reduced the time spent on clinical work.

“ The report suggested a return to the in-house doctor model.

In the 2010s, 10,000 new jobs were created in specialized healthcare in a short period of time, while the resources of basic healthcare even weakened. Coordinating these two parties is a key problem. Finland is the only country where primary health care is the responsibility of municipalities. As a result of the under-resourcing of health centers, the number of doctor’s appointments does not match the demand, which burdens emergency appointments and specialized medical care.

Social- and the survey of the current state of health care commissioned by the Ministry of Health presented a return to the private physician model. When the same doctor treats the patient in the long term, the quality of care improves and mortality, the use of expensive emergency services and costs decrease. Centralizing primary healthcare in large units is a purely Finnish practice. Several EU countries distribute their primary health care to general practitioners and family doctors, which the citizen can choose himself, and there are no queues.

Health care is a large social and state economy sector, and its development requires bold decisions. It doesn’t happen with new organizational models or digitalization, but by listening to experts and those who do the work. There is research information, and it must now be translated into the language of politics and put on the front line. Many countries already have a science minister or government science advisor. Such a thing would also be needed in Finland.

Jorma Paavonen

professor emeritus, University of Helsinki

Antti Mäkitie

professor and chief physician, University of Helsinki and Hus

