Reader's Opinion | The demand for women's compulsory military service is not fair

Finally an article was published that also deepens the consequences of demanding an equal obligation for women to participate in compulsory military service (HS Opinion 14.1.). The public has pointed out how unfair it is to require young men to perform military or civilian service based on their gender.

A woman's biological function has been completely ignored, which can also be considered an unequal arrangement if you wish. Of course, there is little that can be done about it. Pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding are aspects of motherhood and burden a woman's health, no matter how desirable motherhood is. I argue that six months of military service is not an unreasonable requirement for young men compared to the aforementioned demands of motherhood.

It has been reported in the media again how the birth rate in Finland is decreasing and women's interest in having children is decreasing. This is not a surprise: young people face a lot of simultaneous pressures related to studying and employment. A working life that offers unstable fixed-term jobs does not make the situation any easier.

However, I do not consider the demand for compulsory conscription of women to be fair and equitable. Voluntary service is still available. Of course, it is good to develop general conscription as needed. In particular, I would hope that, in relation to Finland's security of supply and overall security, training would be available for all young people even before the end of compulsory schooling.

Kirsi Sunila-Putilin

mother, deputy judge, Vantaa

