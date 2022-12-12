Reader’s Opinion | The decision to demolish a business building in the center of the city is absurd

It is incomprehensible that replacing a building that is only 60 years old with a new one is considered more profitable than repairing the old one.

Decision Regarding the demolition of the business building located at Mannerheimintie 14 (HS 9.12.) has sparked a debate about the fate of the modern building stock. We think the decision to dismantle is wrong. It is incomprehensible that replacing a building that is only 60 years old with a new one is considered more profitable than repairing the old one, especially when we live in the midst of deepening ecological crises.

If we want to respond to the environmental crisis and reduce the emissions produced by the construction sector, we cannot afford to demolish existing buildings at the current rate. Demolition and reconstruction of the building together cause such a large carbon spike that the higher energy efficiency of the new building will not compensate for it until decades later.

It is also intellectually dishonest that the life cycle is only calculated from the point when there is an empty lot at hand. The building to be demolished has caused significant emissions, which disappear from the calculation formulas. This issue is not taken into account in the new construction law that is being prepared either.

History shows that at around 60 years of age, the building is usually in the valuation hole. Neo-Renaissance houses, which are considered highly valued today and were around 60 years old at the time, were generally disparaged in the 1960s and demolished to a large extent. Based on the recent example of Mannerheimintie, it seems that the same will happen with modern buildings.

A demolished building cannot be returned. This has now been understood from older architecture, but in addition to cultural-historical values, the question also affects our ability to contain ecological crises in a completely new way.

Liisa Ryynänen

architect, researcher

Panu Savolainen

assistant professor of architectural history and restoration

Aalto university

Otto-Wille Koste

master’s degree in engineering, urban planner

