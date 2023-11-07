Reader’s Opinion | The decision to close Kaivokatu to cars should be reconsidered

What do the residents of Kallio and Töölö think about cross traffic moving under their windows?

I want to questions and raises for a more thorough discussion the decision of the Helsinki Urban Environment Board to close Kaivokatu to cars. What kind of studies and plans have been made before the decision was made and have the members of the board had the necessary expertise to interpret the plans?

I raise the question of the flow of cross-traffic in the inner city, if and when Kaivokatu is closed and Esplanade is narrowed. For example, how do the residents of Katajanokka and Kruununhaa get to the west or the residents of Kamppi and Jätkäsaari to the east? What do the residents of Kallio and Töölö think about cross traffic moving under their windows?

I’m in favor of restricting driving in the downtown area, but I don’t think such absolute solutions make sense. In order for the city center to be even more emission-free, quieter and more pleasant in all respects, it would be enough, in my opinion, to limit car use. For example, Green zone solutions familiar from abroad, where only electric cars are allowed in the city center area, no-pinning zones, city center tolls or driving rights attached to a resident’s parking permit, or combinations of these, could be enough to solve the problem.

After all, there is a rather unpleasant area in front of the railway station, but do the decision-makers really imagine that the matter will be fixed by removing the cars from the picture? I would like to hear how specifically closing Kaivokatu to cars increases the comfort and attractiveness of the downtown area. In practice, then? We don’t have any piazza culture in Finland, and trams, buses, electric scooters and bicycles will continue to pass between Rautatieasema and Makkaratalo.

However, if you want to remove cars from Kaivokatu completely and direct movement to public transportation, it would at least be reasonable to introduce HSL’s A zone ticket. If we want to curb unnecessary driving in the city center, I think it is necessary that it is cheaper to get from Katajanokka to Kamppi than to Matinkylä.

Jenni Merinen

architect, Helsinki

