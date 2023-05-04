Reader’s Opinion | The debt counselor’s comment struck me as crazy

I had carefully guarded my credit report, but now I would have to give it up.

I was shocked, when I called the debt counselor a few days ago. I had become unemployed completely unexpectedly due to production and financial reasons in November 2022. Four months before this I had taken out a loan of 5,000 euros.

I called debt counseling to ask for advice. The debt counselor coldly told me to just let everything go into foreclosure. Sorry, did I hear that right? I asked him if he was serious. Yes he was.

I have lived in the so-called margin all my life and cherished my credit information in particular. Now I should give them up, my dignity and my dignity. Is there really a law that says this? This was not a rhetorical question.

Unemployed photographer

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.