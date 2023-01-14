Reader’s Opinion | The customer must be able to trust the taxi

Legislation still needs corrections to restore trust in taxis.

Markku Lehtonen wrote (HS Opinion 12.1.) that the taxi cheated him out of eight euros. The Finnish Taxi Association, as an organization of taxi operators, is sorry for what happened. Taxi service is a profession of trust, which the customer must always be able to trust. At Taxiliito, we strive to influence legislation and industry practices in such a way that problems like the one described would be avoided. The legislation still needs corrections to restore trust.

At the moment, vigilance is also required from the taxi customer. Prepared by us together with the Consumers’ Association the taxi customer’s instructions are on our website. We also recently published ethical guidelines for taxi traffic to our members.

I hope the author will contact us so we can find out what this case could be about. The receipt contains the information of the entrepreneur and the driver, which always helps with the investigation.

Fortunately, taxi entrepreneurs and taxi drivers are still mostly competent customer service professionals. However, there are differences in taxis these days, so the consumer’s choice has an impact on what they get.

Timo Koskinen

Finnish Taxi Association

