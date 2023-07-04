Reader’s Opinion | The current staffing is not sufficient for the needs of child protection clients

Building a relationship of trust with your family and close network takes time.

Child Protection Act from 2024, one social worker may be responsible for no more than 30 children. This is a good step forward, but not enough to begin with. Clients who need help from child protection are in need of significant support and their life situations are often complex. There are a lot of people who need help, and the insufficient resources of child and youth psychiatry, early childhood education, and educational institutions make the situation even worse.

Building a relationship of trust with your family and close network takes time. Meeting the client, maintaining relationships with relatives and authority networks, obtaining information, recording meetings and decisions, as well as careful consideration and preparation can take dozens of hours per month for one child alone. In addition, each organization has its own tasks related to administration, information and meeting use, which take their own time. The high workload is also increased by the rapid change of situations and turnover in child protection.

The guarantee of high-quality decisions is sufficient time to clarify issues and weigh alternatives. Stress and busyness affect cognitive abilities negatively. Significant public power is used in child welfare and it should be ensured that the employees are well and able to find the best ways to help children. Even with quick math, it’s easy to see that handling the affairs of thirty customers in a month leaves too little time for proper handling of the customers’ affairs.

Limiting the number of customers has been a really good and welcome step forward, because previously it was not regulated at all. However, I think it is important that the discussion on the issue continues and that social workers are consulted about what kind of number of clients it is possible to provide high-quality child protection. Child protection is the last form of support and we have a responsibility to ensure that it can be done so that children in need of child protection get the help they need.

Henri Izadi

master of social sciences, social worker

Rovaniemi

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.