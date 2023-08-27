Sunday, August 27, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | The current legislation and the toothlessness of the authorities bless the goal setting

August 27, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Painting is systematic mental torture, ruining the identity and existence of its victims.

Again in the raging discussion of racism with its extreme expressions, the issue is freedom of speech. Offensive, shocking and disturbing expressions are allowed with the blessing of the EU Court of Human Rights. Social media is buzzing, as is the national debate. The issue of equality has been politicized to the extreme, and with it freedom of speech.

On August 6, MTV’s Moderator stopped commenting on Facebook. In two hours, about 440 messages had appeared, the vast majority of which distorted the facts and insulted the protagonist of the news, who had taken a stand on the racism debate. Was MTV guilty of violating free speech by cutting off the summer rage and protecting its target? For such situations, the law related to painting has been postponed, which the Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps), however, does not consider necessary.

See also  Qatar immediately evicts thousands of guest workers shortly before the World Cup: 'We have nowhere to go'

On social media rioting as an anonymous mass. The painted victim feels that he has been mentally lynched. Massa feels that he is expressing his freedom of speech in the spirit of the guidelines of the European Court of Human Rights. No one will be held liable. The crowd is anonymous and there is not enough official machinery to track down scorers.

Freedom of speech legitimizes an individual’s freedom of public expression without first preventing it. What about an individual who is part of a huge herd of other individuals? Does the right of an individual transfer to a herd that endlessly and systematically accuses insults, shocking and disturbing expressions towards a certain individual or group?

No law has been made about “freedom of group speech”, i.e. painting, so the group can act as it pleases. For this reason, many media representatives, authorities, researchers and other public figures are extremely cautious and engage in self-censorship. This is against freedom of speech.

See also  Judgments A man was shot and beaten with a knife in an apartment building area in Kurkimäki, Helsinki, in the middle of the day - the perpetrators were imprisoned

Publicity only applies to institutional news channels, media whose information activities are regulated by professional criteria. Alongside them, the “Soma institution” and its various platforms have arbitrarily risen as the “fifth power of the state”. They are not under the legal control of anyone or any entity. Forget Montesquieu and the doctrine of separation of powers.

An elephant hole has appeared in freedom of speech.

An opening for an elephant has appeared in the rosy freedom of speech. No one is able to curb the insulting, shock and harassment systematically engineered by a group of individuals, i.e. tarnishing.

Painting is systematic mental torture, ruining the identity and existence of its victims. It is blessed by the current legislation and the toothlessness of the authorities.

Groups are now exercising a right that really only belongs to individuals. It is not possible to delimit public and private, not to define who are the individuals to whom freedom of speech is allowed, nor what is a word, what is an expression, and what is something else. A Koran burner can be considered a performance artist. Our state is already a prisoner of its legislation in these respects, but even more so the state that sacrifices its internal and external security by allowing the burning of the Koran and thereby sacrifices its freedom of speech to outrageous smearing. Is this what we want too?

See also  Economy - Macron vs. unions: what is at stake in France's pension reform?

Yrjö Mikkonen

doctor of philosophy, conceptual researcher

Oulu

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

