Reader’s Opinion | The criticism of the athletes has been unreasonable

The Olympics after it ended, Finnish media and social media have seen a lot of criticism directed at the athletes and their support groups. Although there has been some constructive reflection in the public debate, unfortunately the tone and content have often been prickly and merciless. Unsuccessful athletes and the rest of the team have come under unreasonable criticism.

It is important to remember that sports structures and strategies can be developed, but our attitude towards sports and our athletes also needs to change. Our national identity is not dependent on sports results, although sports enrich our culture by providing emotion, excitement and inspiration. More important is the message and example that athletes give to maintain movement and functional ability.

Top athletes are people who have dedicated their lives to tuning their own performance to the limit and put themselves up for the world to judge, for one moment and one opportunity. And then, when for some reason it doesn’t work out, let’s be proud to support.

Thank you for the company, and thank you for the inspiring moments!

Ville Kämäräinen

sports and sports cooperation expert, Church Board

