Reader’s Opinion | The crisis in early childhood education also makes it difficult for parents to work

Small salary increases mostly have the effect of a wet rag against the face.

Early childhood education the employees are rightfully dismayed by Helsinki’s new wage program. Small increases do not compensate for the industry’s burden or serious labor shortage. They mostly feel like a wet rag against the face. Also for us parents. We need concrete solutions to the crisis-ridden personnel situation in early childhood education.

Parents want the best for their children. When decision-makers fail to invest in working conditions and pay in a way that commits early childhood education professionals to the field, it has a direct impact on the well-being of our children in kindergartens. The child’s safety and sense of trust are endangered due to the staff shortage and the constant turnover of adults.

The crisis in early childhood education also makes it difficult for parents to work. In last year’s Mothers in Business member survey, one in six mothers said they had postponed returning to work for reasons related to the quality or availability of early childhood education. A quarter of the respondents said that the family has been asked to keep the child at home or to pick him up earlier due to staff shortages.

If the staffing situation continues to deteriorate, more and more parents will have to consider whether they can send their child to daycare and therefore also go to work themselves. This causes difficulties not only for families’ livelihoods but also for the national economy.

A city that wants a surplus must show early childhood education staff appreciation and praise for the important work they do every day. More money is needed for the salary program. We need to invest in early childhood education personnel in order to ensure safe and high-quality early childhood education for our children. This is not only fair for early childhood education professionals, but also necessary for children’s well-being and parents’ ability to work.

Annica Moore

executive director

Sanna Kranjc

influence specialist

Mothers in Business MiB ry

