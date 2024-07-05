Reader’s Opinion | The costs of Heka’s empty apartments must not be passed on to the residents

Reader’s opinion|The housing agency must perform its tasks efficiently and eliminate potential problem areas.

Oscar Ailio and Jaana Närö answered (HS Opinion 4.7.) to the concern expressed by the residents’ committees about the increase in costs caused by the apartments in the city of Helsinki, i.e. Heka’s empty apartments. In their opinion, the problem is not the city’s actions, but the residents’ strict criteria for a new home. As a long-term resident activist, I dare to disagree.

The provision of apartments was transferred from Heka’s regional companies at the time to Stad apartments operating under the Urban Environment in 2017. Until then, the costs of being empty remained fairly moderate and, for example, internal exchanges from one apartment to another were successful. After the reform, these became more difficult and today the system is difficult and bureaucratic.

However, the most concrete difference has been seen in the rents. According to the financial materials distributed to residents in connection with rent determination, the cost of being empty for tenants in 2020 was 28 cents per square meter per month. In 2024, in the rent determination data, that expense item had already risen to 83 cents, and the increase from the previous year was almost 40 cents. This is at the same time as the interest costs of the loans rose rapidly.

Even if those looking to rent are more demanding than before in the current situation, it doesn’t change the fact that there are still a huge number of them for every vacant apartment. Heka should demand that the housing agency performs its tasks efficiently and removes potential problem areas and information gaps. Placing such high idle costs on the residents is not acceptable, and certainly does not increase enthusiasm to move to Heka’s apartments.

Tiina Sandberg

resident committee

chairman, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.