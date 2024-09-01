Reader’s Opinion | The correct situational speed saves fuel

Reader’s opinion|The most important ways to reduce road traffic emissions are familiar to everyone: the use of renewable fuels and promoting the electrification of the car fleet.

Helsingin Sanomat wrote (Editorial 23.8.) traffic emissions. The government has received from the Finnish climate panel an assessment of transport emission reduction measures compared to climate goals. The panel’s experts remind us of the package to reduce road traffic emissions. The most important means are familiar to everyone: the use of renewable fuels among fossil fuels and promoting the electrification of the car fleet.

One important thing was missing from the selection of means: the behavior of drivers and the condition of vehicles in road traffic. For example, with the right situational speeds and tire pressures, considerable savings in fuel consumption can be achieved. The inertia of vehicles can also be used in traffic to save fuel. These means can be implemented immediately.

Jorma Katila

Master of Science in Engineering, Riihimäki

